Gearbox Software and 2K Games previously confirmed that Borderlands 3 will receive a next-gen upgrade for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Now the developer has specified when exactly fans can expect to take advantage of the new enhancements. Borderlands 3’s next-gen upgrade goes live the same day as the new consoles arrive. Therefore, Xbox players can dive in on November 10th. While PlayStation players can join the fun on November 12th and 19th, depending on the territory in which they reside.

A Twitter post via Borderland 3’s official accounts shared the news this morning. Check it out in the following tweet:

The studio further reaffirmed that all who own a copy of the title on current-gen will gain access to the upgrade free of charge. In addition, players who have spent hours upon hours in the adventure can rest assured that their progression will carry over between generations, as long as it’s within the same console family.

With the next-gen upgrade, Borderlands 3 will take advantage of everything the new hardware has on offer. PS5 and Xbox Series X should run the shooter at 60fps in 4K across both single-player and co-op. Support for three and four-player splitscreen in local co-op has been confirmed, too. Better yet, the free update will usher in vertical splitscreen for two-player co-op on next-gen. PS4 and Xbox One versions are on track to receive a similar vertical splitscreen update.

Borderlands 3 is out now digitally and at retail on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. The shooter’s next-gen update arrives day-and-date with Sony and Microsoft’s new consoles.

[Source: Borderlands 3 on Twitter]