A report from last week indicated web and mobile versions of PlayStation Store will soon undergo changes, specifically for PS3, PSP, and PS Vita. According to the report, games and content for the aforementioned systems will no longer be available to purchase on the store’s web and mobile iterations come October 19th. Now a new development shows even more changes to the website are being ushered in. Interestingly, the PlayStation site has received a games library page, wherein players can log on and filter their purchased/played content on the PS4 and PS5.

The page in question is library.playstation.com. Upon singing in, users will notice five tabs spread across the “Game Library” page: Purchased, Played, Downloads, PS Plus, and PS Now. To the left of the screen sits a filtering option, with tabs for: All, PS4, and PS5.

Unfortunately, the likes of PS3 and PS Vita are noticeably absent, serving as further proof that Sony plans to soon remove content for these systems from the web and mobile stores. (It’s worth noting that fans will still be able to purchase PS3, PSP, and Vita content through each system’s dedicated store.)

Clicking on a game listings on the “Purchased” tab will take users directly to the title’s PS Store page. Thankfully, moving back and forth between the library and the storefront is smooth. As such, it seems a nice quality of life addition to PlayStation’s usually clunky storefront.

The other tabs function as one would expect. “Played,” for instance, shows a list of games played and notes the last date a user took part in that particular adventure. It’s a little barebones at present; hopefully, that changes in the future.

Obviously, the PS5 tab is currently useless, but won’t stay that way for much longer. Sony’s new console hits stores in the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. It lands in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa on November 19th.

[Source: PlayStation.com via Wario64 on Twitter]