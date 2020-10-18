Treyarch has announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta has been extended until Tuesday, October 20th. You’ll have until 10 am PT to give it a go.

The developer also rolled out a beta update, which added 6v6 Control to Quick Play and a Level Cap increase. Patch notes are as follows:

CONTROL (6v6)

Control joins the Quick Play selection of 6v6 modes today in the Crossplay Open Beta. We’re excited to bring back this Black Ops 4 fan-favorite, where opposing teams fight to capture or defend two objectives on the map or wipe out the other team before running out of lives.

Each team of up to six players has 30 lives distributed among the team, injecting a new layer of strategy for both attacking and defending teams. Jump into Control this weekend on Cartel, Miami, and Moscow and let us know what you think.

LEVEL CAP INCREASE

All players now have access to the following by reaching level 40:

WEAPONS RPD light machine gun RPG-7 launcher Magnum pistol + more

PERKS Quartermaster Ninja

SCORESTREAKS Air Patrol Chopper Gunner

WILDCARD Perk Greed

EQUIPMENT Decoy Semtex

FIELD UPGRADE Jammer



GAMEPLAY UPDATES

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb Reduced the chances that players will join a match already in progress. Reduced the spawn frequency of the Hind. Reduced the drop rates of War Machine and Attack Helicopter Scorestreaks.



STABILITY IMPROVEMENTS

Fixed a crash that could occur when players joined a Fireteam: Dirty Bomb match and were assigned an invalid team.

Fixed a crash that could occur in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb if a player disconnected while depositing Uranium.

Fixed a crash that could occur when killing other players while in a vehicle that was just destroyed.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the Gunsmith button could be missing after selecting a new weapon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will release on November 13th.