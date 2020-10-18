The official Twitter account for Sony XDev Europe has confirmed that PlayLink games will be playable on the PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility.

We’ve had a couple of questions about our #Playlink games on PS5 via backwards compatibility and we can confirm they are indeed playable pic.twitter.com/AccNyNkYc3 — Sony XDev Europe (@SonyXDevEurope) October 17, 2020

This announcement has confused some users because Sony’s FAQ on backwards compatibility states, “PS5 consoles do not support the PS4 Second Screen app or game companion apps.”

We’re not sure if the tweet above refers to all PlayLink games or just a select few titles. As we previously noted, while games like Erica can be played with a controller, others like That’s You and Knowledge Is Power may be unplayable. However, neither of these titles appeared in the tiny list of PS4 games that can’t be played on the PS5 so it’s possible that Sony has something in mind for them – perhaps, a new app or method of integration to make them work.

Other PlayLink games include Chimparty, Hidden Agenda, Knowledge Is Power: Decades, SingStar Celebration, Frantics, and Battleship PlayLink.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about PlayLink’s PS5 compatibility. Considering how quickly Sony abandoned the idea, we’re a little surprised that it plans to make these games work on the next-gen console.

What do our readers think? Is there any PlayLink game that you’re particularly looking forward to playing on the PS5? Share your thoughts in the comments with us below and stay tuned for updates.