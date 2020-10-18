Watch Dogs: Legion‘s Live Producer, Lathieeshe Thillainathan, confirmed during a recent Reddit AMA that the upcoming title will support 4K, 30 frames-per-second, and ray tracing on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Thillainathan also confirmed that the game will offer cross-progression across all platforms at launch, and will offer cross-play via a post-release update sometime in the first year. In response to a user who inquired about microtransactions, he confirmed that monetization will be focused on cosmetics only.

“You’ll find some fun / unique outfits in the store,” wrote Thillainathan. “The full game is loaded with tons of free cosmetic options. When we started making a game focused on play as anyone, offering lots of free cosmetic options was a priority.”

Elsewhere, Thillainathan reassured fans that Aiden’s appearance in Watch Dogs: Legion will be meaningful and he’ll come with a proper story.

“Aiden will be treated as another member of the team,” he explained. “We are writing the full single-player story again with Aiden personality. When you replay the main missions again, Aiden will be integrated into all the original cinematics.” Thillainathan added that players don’t need to finish the DLC associated with Aiden to play the story as him.

We also learned a little bit more about dynamic events, which are specific to online modes. There will be one dynamic event available at launch, which will be “all about drones that have gone rogue.”

Watch Dogs: Legion will release on October 29th for current-gen platforms and on November 12th for the PS5.

[Source: Reddit via MP1st]