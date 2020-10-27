Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition Lands on PS5 in Late November

Infuse Studio’s colorful adventure title Spirit of the North originally hit PlayStation 4 in November 2019, ahead of its Nintendo Switch and PC launch in May of this year. Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition will offer an improved experience once it comes to PlayStation 5 next month. The new edition is set to launch digitally on November 26th. A physical release costing $34.99 rolls out in North America on December 1st, then releases in Europe on December 4th. Preorders are already live on Amazon.

Publisher Merge Games teases what players should expect from the Enhanced Edition in the trailer linked below:

On PS5, Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition will run 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. Other improvements such as remastered textures and enhanced lighting should make the experience feel much more refined, too. The Enhanced Edition for Sony’s next-gen hardware also boasts two platform-exclusive skins.

A Signature Edition of this version is additionally in the works, priced at $49.99 on the official Signature Edition Games website. In this iteration of the title, customers will receive:

Region free copy of Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition on PlayStation5

Two, all-new designs, limited edition enamel pins

A delicately haunting original soundtrack CD featuring 14 tracks

Numbered collector’s certificate of ownership

A beautiful 36-page art and lore booklet

Sturdy “Sierra” box with foam insert

Outer sleeve featuring alternative artwork

The following image includes all of the contents listed above:

Spirit of the North itself takes inspiration from Nordic folklore. In the adventure from Infused Studios, players assume the role of a fox whose journey becomes connected to that of a spirit fox–the Guardian of the Northern Lights.

[Source: Merge Games via Gematsu]