Bluepoint Games and Sony have released the second gameplay trailer for Demon’s Souls. The new footage runs just under six minutes in length, showcasing gameplay from the Stonefang Tunnel. Demon’s Souls‘ Flamelurker is also on display in the latest trailer, looking as fiery as ever.

See all of the above and more in action via the following video from Sony:

After roughly a year of rumors and speculation, the two companies announced the Demon’s Souls remake this summer during Sony’s PS5 games showcase. Since then, bits and pieces of the title have been shown here and there. The first gameplay trailer went live in September during another games-centric stream for the upcoming hardware. Suffice it to say, both videos are very pleasing to the eye. Demon’s Souls has never looked better; it stands to reason the classic PS3 title has never played better, either.

Should this release prove successful, it’ll serve as another in a growing line of PlayStation rereleases from Bluepoint. The studio’s history with PS classics dates back to the God of War Collection on PS3, which featured remastered ports of the franchise’s first two entries. Bluepoint Games has since gone on to remaster Flower, Naughty Dog’s first three Uncharted titles, and Gravity Rush. Shadow of the Colossus received a masterful remake from Bluepoint that garnered nothing short of widespread acclaim. We’ll know soon enough whether the return of Demon’s Souls warrants similar praise.

The Demon’s Souls remake from the wizards at Bluepoint Games comes to the PS5 next month on November 12th.