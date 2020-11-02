Epic Games has detailed what exactly players can expect from Fortnite’s next-gen upgrade, which launches on the respective release dates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Most notably, the free-to-play experience runs 4K resolution at a smooth 60 frames per second on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Xbox Series S, on the other hand, will run Fortnite at 1080p and 60 frames per second. Players on all next-gen platforms should be pleased to learn that 60FPS support is also possible in split-screen mode.

Interestingly, Fortnite’s next-gen improvements do not end and begin with better resolution and framerate. Epic has additionally touted the arrival of “dynamic visuals and physics,” making room for a more interactive game world. For example, the foliage in Fortnite’s maps will now accordingly respond to explosions. Better-looking smoke and liquid effects will be on display in the next-gen update, too. Plus, fans can look forward to brand-new effects for the Storm and clouds.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper discussion about next-gen enhancements without mentioning faster loading speeds. Loading into Fortnite matches should prove a much quicker experience on Sony’s and Microsoft’s new consoles. According to Epic, texture loading received quite the significant upgrade, as well.

Thanks to DualSense, PlayStation 5 players are bound to feel even more immersed in Fortnite’s next-gen upgrade. For one, Epic integrated haptic feedback support across all ranged weapons, in addition to “general vibration support.” Fortnite will support PS5’s Activities, too, which appear on the Home Screen. As a result, players have the choice of “starting with the ability to go straight into the Battle Royale Lobby with either Solo, Duos, or Squads selected.”

Last, but certainly not least, Epic confirmed that existing players need not worry about cross-saves. All progress will make the generational leap between PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series consoles.

Microsoft’s new hardware hits stores on November 10th. Sony’s PlayStation 5 will follow close behind on November 12th in North America and November 19th in Europe.

[Source: Epic Games via Wccftech]