Zombies Onslaught isn’t the only PlayStation-exclusive bonus that Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War players will get at launch. With just one week to go until launch and preloads starting, Sony updated the PlayStation Blog post with a new trailer and additional bonuses that only PlayStation Black Ops Cold War players will get, including XP bonuses and extra loadout slots.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PlayStation Exclusive Bonuses

Anyone playing on any PlayStation device (PS4 or PS5) will get the following Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PlayStation exclusive bonuses:

Battle Pass Bundle Bonus Tiers

Purchasing the $20 Battle Pass Bundle normally grants players 20 instant tier unlocks, however PlayStation players will get an extra five for the same price, totaling 25 tier skips for anyone on a PlayStation console.

PlayStation Party Bonus

Playing Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation with other players who also play on PlayStation? You’ll get an added 25% weapon XP bonus for playing in parties with other PlayStation players, allowing you to unlock attachments on your guns faster. Even if you play cross-platform with other players in the squad, any PlayStation players partied up will receive the bonus.

Exclusive Double XP Events

Once a month, PlayStation players will get 24 hours of exclusive Double XP. There aren’t any additional details on the timing or schedule for this bonus right now.

Two Extra Loadout Slots

With loadouts carrying across multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, players will want a wide variety of loadouts to choose from as they enter the fray against Black Ops Cold War’s many challenges. PlayStation players instantly get two extra loadout slots upon reaching level 4 and unlocking the Create-a-Class option.

This is all in addition to the PlayStation-exclusive Zombies Onslaught mode, a wave-based horde mode that pits a pair of players against Zombies on the game’s multiplayer maps. These bonuses will all be exclusive until at least Nov 1, 2021.

Preloading for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War preorders is available now, along with the space requirements for the game. It will take up 133GB of your PS5, which only has 667.2GB of usable space on the SSD at launch.

[Source: PlayStation]