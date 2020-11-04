The latest Call of Duty is nearly here, launching in just over a week on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Actvision has revealed Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War’s file sizes for all platforms, as well as detailing pre-load information so you can be ready to jump in on launch day.

Notably, for anyone planning on getting Black Ops Cold War as a next-gen launch title, it will eat up 133GB on PS5 and 136GB on Xbox Series X/S. The PS4 version is 95GB and Xbox One is 93GB. For PC players, it will depend on what elements you install: 35GB (Multiplayer Only) / 82GB (Full Game) / 125GB (Full Game on Ultra Graphics).

All versions of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War can be reduced by selectively installing/uninstalling certain portions of the game, including Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War preload will be available on all platforms. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will begin at November 5th at 9 pm PT. PC starts November 10th at 10 am PT. And next-gen consoles when they are available to the public (November 10th for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, November 12th for PlayStation 5).

Players who preoder will get the Confrontation Weapons Pack containing two special blueprints, available as soon as players unlock the Create a Class option.

PlayStation players will get an exclusive Zombies mode called Onslaught. It pits players against waves of zombies on Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer maps. The free-to-play Warzone component of Call of Duty will be full integrated into Black Ops Cold War in December.

Will Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War be eating up a significant chunk of your next-gen SSD? Are you disappointed to see game install sizes stay massive while available storage space shrinks? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: Activision]