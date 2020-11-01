Activision Blizzard confirmed in a recent earnings call that its upcoming Call of Duty title will be integrated into Warzone in December.

Black Ops Cold War will land on store shelves on November 13th. Its addition to Warzone will coincide with its first season of in-game content. Activision didn’t say what its plans are for Modern Warfare, which first introduced Warzone back in March.

President and Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Alegre, told investors that the publisher is confident (and so are we) that Call of Duty will “once again be the number one console franchise globally for up-front sales this year.” He added:

Black Ops Cold War’s in-game content will be centered around the same in-game system that resonated so well with players in Modern Warfare. And starting with the first season of in-game content in December, Black Ops Cold War will be integrated into Warzone. We’ll bring Black Ops Cold War’s characters and weaponry into the free-to-play experience along with substantial new content ensuring that Warzone remains both a terrific experience and a powerful on-ramp for the franchise’s premium content.

Interestingly, despite its infamous size, Alegre believes that Call of Duty will continue to see an increased shift to digital downloads “given the convenience for players and in-game marketing initiatives enabled by Warzone.”

Activision reported a better-than-expected third quarter financial performance. Its player base grew 23 percent year-on-year along with an increase in total time spent in its games.

“We achieved these results through a laser focus on execution both in major content launches and live operations across PC, console, and mobile, and in our new approaches to engagement and business models, particularly the introduction of Call of Duty free-to-play experiences,” Alegre concluded.

[Source: Seeking Alpha]