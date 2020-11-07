Insomniac Games has revealed a list of accessibility features for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, including a Chase Assist option, QTE auto complete, and the ability to fire up to three webs at once.

The full list of features is as follows:

QTE Auto Complete – Auto advance all QTE sequences without button presses

Change Button Taps to Hold

Web-Shooter Burst – Enable firing up to three webs at once

Swing/Parkour Mode – Sets swinging and parkour to a toggle or a button hold

Chase Assist – Chase targets’ top movement speed is lowered so there is a longer window before the target escapes. Automatically attaches to the chase target when within range. Press [R3] to automatically turn the camera towards the chase target

Venom Mode – Sets Venom Activation to a toggle or a button hold

Enhanced Auto Aim – Snap onto targets with greater ease while in aim mode

Increased Dodge Window – Increases the dodge window time

Controller Remapping – Fully Customize your control scheme or choose between presets. Up to two inputs (Default D-Pad Left & Right) can be individually mapped to moves that normally require multiple button presses

Explicit Puzzle Hints – Enable explicit puzzle hints during puzzle segments

Accessibility Vibration – Enable additional vibration to assist with auditory and visual gameplay elements

Invert Camera up/down. Invert Camera left/right

Adaptive Triggers (PS5) – When enabled allows the [R2] and [L2] buttons to dynamically change resistance during traversal actions

Camera Follow – Automatically rotate the camera behind Spider-Man while swinging

Combat Camera – Automatically rotates the camera to assist with keeping enemies in view

Look at Waypoint – Automatically turns the camera towards the objective waypoint

Control Hints – Control hints are displayed on the bottom left corner of the HUD

Mini-Map – Display the mini-map on the bottom right corner of the HUD

Crime Notifications – Display crime notifications on the right side of the HUD

UI Parallaxing – When turned off HUD and Pause Menu elements stay in place on the screen

Icon and Prompt Size – Set the size for in-word waypoints, icons, and prompts

HUD Background – Enable a contrasting background for the HUD

Subtitles – Display Subtitles for spoken dialogue

Subtitle Size – Adjust the size of the subtitles

Subtitle Background – Enable a background for subtitles for improved readability

Subtitle Color – Set the text color for subtitles

Subtitles Speaker Color – Set the speaker name color for subtitles

English VO – Use English Dialogue audio instead of system language if your system language is set to a SKU supported language

Controller Speaker – Allow certain sounds to play through the controller speaker

Narrated ASL – Enable narration of subtitled American Sign Language Lines

JJJ Podcast – Automatically play JJJ Podcasts

Danika Podcast – Automatically play Danika Podcasts

HDR – Enable high Dynamic Range. Only available on compatible TVs

High Visibility Spider-Sense – Enable a high contrast Spider-Sense effect

Contrast Options – Enables various shaders and high contrast options to help with visibility. Use presets or customize each setting individually. Including solid single colors on the hero, allies, enemies, etc

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on November 12th.

[Source: Insomniac Games]