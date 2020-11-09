In a surprise move by Sony, a PlayStation 5 Remote Play App popped up on the PS4 this morning. Not everyone can access it, though. Reportedly, the app’s download will only go through for those with Japanese accounts. This still seems an interesting turn of events, however, since it means PS4 players will be able to remotely access their PS5 content from another location.

Video Games Chronicle reported the PS5 Remote Play App’s appearance earlier today. The publication additionally noted that testing the app with a PS5 review unit yielded no results. When this functionality will become more widespread remains unclear. Perhaps it’s set to arrive once the new hardware launches? We’ll have to wait and see. At the very least, Sony has since confirmed the feature itself in an FAQ post on the PS Blog.

VGC captured a screenshot of the app as it appears on the PS4’s home screen, check it out below:

Addressing the update, the PS Blog post noted the following: “Players will be able to access their PS5 from a PC or mobile device via Remote Play in the same way as PS4. With PS5, you’ll also be able to access your PS5 from a PS4 console or another PS5 via Remote Play.”

The blog post continues,

We’re updating PS4’s Remote Play feature. Now, in addition to being able to access your PS4 from a PC or a mobile device, your PS4 can access other consoles via Remote Play too, right on your TV. This includes the ability to connect to your PS5 and stream a PS5 game to your PS4 so you can play it there. Additionally, Remote Play will add support for up to three additional users to join the Remote Play session, which allows users to enjoy local multiplayer games via Remote Play.

PlayStation 5 launches in North America and Japan later in the week on November 12th. The console arrives in Europe next week on November 19th.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle, PlayStation Blog]