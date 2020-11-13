So it begins. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are in severe shortage, and scalpers who managed to dodge companies and snag several units each are well aware of this fact. A quick search for the consoles on sites like eBay (thanks, Video Games Chronicle) brings up thousands of results, priced at $5,000 and above.

I’ve personally been seeing a number of these listings pop up on Facebook myself, although they weren’t as bad as the ones on eBay in that the consoles were priced around $900-$1,000 over there. I can confirm that these listings are authentic because the sellers provide proof of purchase and evidence that they have the hardware available on hand.

This has bound to tick those off who have been trying to get a hold of a console but haven’t had much luck yet. I’m admittedly not following the Xbox Series X/S supply situation but it seems that getting a hold of a PS5 is like finding a needle in a haystack at present. For its part, Sony has been apologetic about the shortage and pinned half of the blame on Covid-19 and the other half on unprecedented demand. The company has said that it’s working hard to supply more PS5s around Christmas but it looks like the shortage is going to go well into early 2021.

The PS5 doesn’t launch in my region until November 19th so I’ll be trying my luck next week. In the meantime, here’s hoping those of our readers who’re struggling to get a console are able to buy one soon.

