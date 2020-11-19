Bluepoint Games has revealed that it considered adding an easy mode to its remake of FromSoftware’s Demon’s Souls, but ultimately decided against it to “preserve” the original vision.

In an interview with The Washington Post, creative director Gavin Moore said that while Bluepoint did make some changes to the original, when it comes to adding an easy difficulty, “it wasn’t our place — merely being custodians for this amazing game — to add something that would fundamentally alter its balance.”

“This project remakes the work of another development team,” Moore wrote. “While we’ve made some changes, our core driving mantra has always been to preserve the spirit and intent of the original creators.”

Moore previously told The Washington Post that although Demon’s Souls is a challenging game, he believes it’s “actually very fair.” However, he acknowledged that players get stuck, and that’s one of the reasons there are over 180 helpful videos on the PlayStation 5 to guide players through.

“If you do get stuck, you can bring up, as you’re still playing, one of those help videos and it will tell you, ‘In this area, you need to do this,’ or ‘This is the best tactic against this boss,'” Moore explained earlier this month. “The way the system works is it will show you a video if you ask for some help, which is just enough to give you a hint, and then if you still haven’t got it, you can look at the next one.”

Demon’s Souls remake is out now.

[Source: The Washington Post]