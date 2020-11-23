PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Bugsnax Update 1.04 Fixes Progression Breaking Issues

Developer Young Horses has released a new update for Bugsnax, which weighs about 1 GB and fixes the game’s progression breaking issues. Check out the full patch notes for version 1.04 below:

  • Added weather/rain forecast feature to map page in Journal. May your Poptick capturing be swift.
  • Leaving a Boss Bugsnak no longer permanently breaks progression of that quest.
  • Fixes an issue where Floofty’s Head Games quest breaks progression after leaving.
  • Beffica’s head transform is now restored after being changed during a quest cutscene.
  • Quest-relevant Bugsnax respawn more frequently if none are present.
  • Improvements to character eyelid behavior while sleeping.
  • Prevent input from getting stuck after launching the game with sticks pushed down.
  • Ensure quest indicators are hidden during the endgame.
  • Ribblepede movement improved when walking along walls.
  • Noodler correctly drops a held object when it gets extinguished.
  • Key items in the world are no longer physically moveable.
  • Leaping over the boat during Filbo’s section of the end game no longer soft locks.
  • Leaping over the fence during Wambus’ introduction scene in Garden Grove no longer soft locks.
  • Players accidentally loading through the secret tunnel without solving either puzzle will now complete the puzzle so they can escape the underground death trap.
  • Gramble no longer says I’m locked up for the night line when physically outside of his barn.
  • Chandlo no longer gets into and out of bed repeatedly until 2am. (Same – Phil)
  • Snorpy no longer says his Suspicious candle line if you light the candle before he arrives.
  • Fixes an issue where water objects may disappear when camera screen effects occur and the game is paused.
  • Performance improvements with regards to grass rendering.
  • Improve Trip Shot stability.

PlayStation 5 players can download Bugsnax as part of November’s PS Plus lineup.