Bugsnax Update 1.04 Fixes Progression Breaking Issues

Developer Young Horses has released a new update for Bugsnax, which weighs about 1 GB and fixes the game’s progression breaking issues. Check out the full patch notes for version 1.04 below:
- Added weather/rain forecast feature to map page in Journal. May your Poptick capturing be swift.
- Leaving a Boss Bugsnak no longer permanently breaks progression of that quest.
- Fixes an issue where Floofty’s Head Games quest breaks progression after leaving.
- Beffica’s head transform is now restored after being changed during a quest cutscene.
- Quest-relevant Bugsnax respawn more frequently if none are present.
- Improvements to character eyelid behavior while sleeping.
- Prevent input from getting stuck after launching the game with sticks pushed down.
- Ensure quest indicators are hidden during the endgame.
- Ribblepede movement improved when walking along walls.
- Noodler correctly drops a held object when it gets extinguished.
- Key items in the world are no longer physically moveable.
- Leaping over the boat during Filbo’s section of the end game no longer soft locks.
- Leaping over the fence during Wambus’ introduction scene in Garden Grove no longer soft locks.
- Players accidentally loading through the secret tunnel without solving either puzzle will now complete the puzzle so they can escape the underground death trap.
- Gramble no longer says I’m locked up for the night line when physically outside of his barn.
- Chandlo no longer gets into and out of bed repeatedly until 2am. (Same – Phil)
- Snorpy no longer says his Suspicious candle line if you light the candle before he arrives.
- Fixes an issue where water objects may disappear when camera screen effects occur and the game is paused.
- Performance improvements with regards to grass rendering.
- Improve Trip Shot stability.
PlayStation 5 players can download Bugsnax as part of November’s PS Plus lineup.