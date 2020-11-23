Bugsnax Update 1.04 Fixes Progression Breaking Issues

Developer Young Horses has released a new update for Bugsnax, which weighs about 1 GB and fixes the game’s progression breaking issues. Check out the full patch notes for version 1.04 below:

Added weather/rain forecast feature to map page in Journal. May your Poptick capturing be swift.

Leaving a Boss Bugsnak no longer permanently breaks progression of that quest.

Fixes an issue where Floofty’s Head Games quest breaks progression after leaving.

Beffica’s head transform is now restored after being changed during a quest cutscene.

Quest-relevant Bugsnax respawn more frequently if none are present.

Improvements to character eyelid behavior while sleeping.

Prevent input from getting stuck after launching the game with sticks pushed down.

Ensure quest indicators are hidden during the endgame.

Ribblepede movement improved when walking along walls.

Noodler correctly drops a held object when it gets extinguished.

Key items in the world are no longer physically moveable.

Leaping over the boat during Filbo’s section of the end game no longer soft locks.

Leaping over the fence during Wambus’ introduction scene in Garden Grove no longer soft locks.

Players accidentally loading through the secret tunnel without solving either puzzle will now complete the puzzle so they can escape the underground death trap.

Gramble no longer says I’m locked up for the night line when physically outside of his barn.

Chandlo no longer gets into and out of bed repeatedly until 2am. (Same – Phil)

Snorpy no longer says his Suspicious candle line if you light the candle before he arrives.

Fixes an issue where water objects may disappear when camera screen effects occur and the game is paused.

Performance improvements with regards to grass rendering.

Improve Trip Shot stability.

PlayStation 5 players can download Bugsnax as part of November’s PS Plus lineup.