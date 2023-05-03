Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Update 1.23 Fixes Game Breaking Bugs

Guerrilla Games has rolled out a chunky update for Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores expansion. The patch doesn’t address a number of known issues, including “For His Amusement” quest progression blockers, but it does fix numerous game-breaking bugs detailed below.

Complete patch notes are as follows:

Main Quests

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “To the Burning Shores” where restarting from save after the opening cinematic would despawn the machines players need to kill during the “Kill the Machines” objective, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “To the Burning Shores” where the Bilegut could fall through geometry after a jumping attack, blocking progression during “Kill the Bilegut” objective.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “To the Burning Shores” where under certain conditions the Bilegut corpse would not spawn, possibly causing players to miss out on a special outfit mod.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “To the Burning Shores” where fast traveling during “Follow Seyka into the Tower” objective could lead to Seyka no longer leading the player upon returning to the quest area, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “To the Burning Shores” regarding Aloy’s outfit and headdress during the opening cinematic.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “Heaven and Earth” where fast traveling during “Create a Path to the Facility Entrance” objective could lead to a progression blocker.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “Heaven and Earth” where Seyka could become idle during the crane and ballista puzzle.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “The Stars in Their Eyes” where a Bilegut could be killed in a spot that would block a generator, making it impossible to override the control node, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “For His Amusement” where restarting from save after pulling the lever during “Reset the Power” objective would lead to a progression blocker.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “His Final Act” where backtracking after destroying the heat sink could block progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “His Final Act” where progressing through the quest too quickly could cause an error in Seyka’s buddy behavior, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “His Final Act” where players might get stuck when getting close to the Horus tentacles.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “His Final Act” where players would fall out of the Horus interior.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue for Side Quest “In His Wake” where fast traveling during objective “Investigate the Skirmish Site” could lead to a progression blocker.

Fixed an issue for Side Quest “A Friend in the Dark” where players could reach the valve wheel by jumping onto rocks and walls, skipping part of the puzzle.

World Activities

Fixed an issue for “Aerial Capture: North” where players would not be able to go to the start of the flight path after examining the improvised transmitter, making the activity incompletable.

Fixed an issue for Cauldron “THETA” where players were able to skip a room by sliding through the door to the next room before it closes.

Fixed an issue for Cauldron “THETA” where players could skip interacting with the controllable drone by jumping on walls and other geometry to progress through the room.

Fixed an issue where the Stormbird would not show up in the storm cloud until players restarted from save or died. This left players unable to start “Aerial Capture: West” and unable to collect Delver’s Trinket collectable “Mighty Pint”, thereby blocking the Errand Quest “The Delver’s Trove”.

Fixed an issue for the Stormbird in the storm cloud where if players were killed and then left the area, upon returning and killing the Stormbird the electric discharge would not open the locked doors on the island. This left players unable to start “Aerial Capture: West” and unable to collect Delver’s Trinket collectable “Mighty Pint”, thereby blocking the Errand Quest “The Delver’s Trove”.

Fixed an issue for the Stormbird in the storm cloud where callouts and tracks were present during Main Quest “To the Burning Shores” although the Stormbird encounter is not active during this quest.

Fixed an issue for Delver’s Trinket collectable “Music Box” where the item’s description would not show up in the notebook. This issue blocked the Errand Quest “The Delver’s Trove”.

Fixed an issue for “Pangea Figurines” where players were able to enter the answers to the Dino Digits Quiz before collecting the figurines, making it incompletable later.

Datapoints

Fixed a translation issue for datapoint “IN FOR IT” guiding players “northwest” when it should be “northeast”, possibly causing issues finding “Pangea Figurines” collectable the “Green Raptor”. Without this collectable, players would not be able to complete the Dino Digits Quiz.

Machines

Fixed an issue where the Fireclaw would stay down indefinitely if knocked down.

Fixed an issue where the acid VFX of an acid attack of the Bilegut would persist indefinitely.

Fixed an issue where flying Sunwings were stuck in place.

Fixed an issue where the Horus AA Cannon would not deal damage to players.

Fixed an issue where Stingspawn would not engage with players.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the focus scan could not be canceled by aiming a weapon.

Fixed an issue where applying “Draw Speed” Weapon Coils to Hunter Bows would slow down draw speed.

Skills

Fixed an issue where performing Grapple Strike on a Corruptor could lead to clipping and camera problems.

Fixed an issue where the Minefield Valor Sure would cause problems when activated on uneven terrain.

UI/UX

Fixed issues for roads on the in-game map.

Fixed an issue where the buddy icon and the quest marker would show up above Seyka at the same time.

Performance and Stability

Multiple crash/hang fixes.

Multiple loading screen fixes.

Optimization of art and game assets.

Other

Fixed an issue where players were not able to travel with flying mount between The Burning Shores and The Forbidden West at specific sections of the border.

Fixed multiple issues with fast traveling and the skiff.

Fixed multiple issues with on screen text and mistranslations.

Fixes and improvements to audio.

Fixes and improvements to visuals.

Those who have reached “For His Amusement” quest should avoid restarting from a save point during the objective “Investigate the Armory.” Doing so will block progression. During the same objective, some players have also reported Seyka not opening a door that is required to advance. These issues have yet to be fixed, so we advise backing up your progress before attempting “For His Amusement” to be on the safe side.