Horizon 3 Seemingly Teased by Guerrilla Games

Guerrilla Games appears to be hinting at Horizon 3 in an official message announcing the promotion of studio director and executive producer Angie Smets. Like Hermen Hulst, Smets is moving on up into a new position at PlayStation Studios, where she will serve as head of development strategy.

Horizon 3 may have had a major role for the late Lance Reddick

With Smets now taking a leading position at PlayStation Studios, Guerrilla Games has a new leadership structure. In a statement released earlier today, the developer expressed confidence that its new leads will “steer Guerrilla towards a bright future, expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy’s next adventure and our exciting online project.”

That the message separates Aloy’s next adventure and the Horizon online project suggests that there’s more than one Horizon game in the works, possibly Horizon 3.

As we previously reported, Horizon Forbidden West‘s Burning Shores expansion strongly hints at a third entry in the series. What’s more is that the DLC’s main missions suggest that Guerrilla Games planned a major role for Sylens, who was played by the late Lance Reddick.

With Reddick’s untimely passing, it’s unclear how Guerrilla Games will take the series forward.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.