Horizon 3 Was to Have Major Role for Lance Reddick

The ending of Horizon Forbidden West made it clear that the game was intended to be the second installment in a trilogy. Now the Burning Shores DLC has indicated the upcoming Horizon 3 was to have a major role for Sylens, but that may be set to change following the untimely death of actor Lance Reddick.

This article will include spoilers from Horizon Forbidden West

There’s a new threat on the Horizon (3)

Horizon Forbidden West pitted Aloy against the Far Zenith human civilization, but it turned out that there was to be an even bigger threat to face in the future. The Burning Shores DLC sees Aloy travel to a new area south of the Tenakth Clan Lands to find more information on this new enemy. Without giving anything away for those who haven’t played the DLC yet following today’s release, the main story missions imply the next game in the franchise was to feature a major role for Sylens.

Of course, both the game and the DLC expansion were developed before the death of Sylens’ actor. It’s unclear whether the character will continue to have a role in Horizon 3 or how the story will be adapted following the loss of Lance Reddick. In a statement following his tragic passing, developer Guerrilla Games had said he “will be so incredibly missed.”