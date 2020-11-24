CD Projekt RED shared footage of Cyberpunk 2077 running on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X last week. Now it’s PlayStation’s turn to sit in the comparison video hot seat. Earlier today, the studio launched an all-new gameplay trailer, boasting footage from both the PS4 Pro and PS5 (via backward compatibility).

The new gameplay video is from a Nomad lifepath build early in Cyberpunk 2077’s story. Check it out in the video linked below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Around the 4:30 second mark is when the PlayStation 5 footage first appears on screen, though the video notes that this is the PS4 version played on the PS5 via backwards compatibility. The proper next-gen PS5 version won’t be available until next year as a free upgrade for owners of the PS4 version. The whole trailer offers a good look at the game world, though. More of the dialogue sequences are shown, along with driving, and shooting. The final minute or so features a car chase wherein the player character, V, is shooting from the passenger side window.

As expected, it seems Cyberpunk 2077 will have plenty of action in store for those wanting a thrill ride. The wait to experience this much and more is nearly over, too. But fans should beware of potential spoilers floating around online. Over the weekend, pictures of retail versions arriving at warehouses hit the web. Not too long thereafter, someone began streaming the first 20 minutes of the RPG on a PS4 Pro.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches digitally and at retail for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on December 10th. Thanks to backward compatibility, the title will also work on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A fully native next-gen version of CD Projekt’s new RPG will launch sometime next year. Those who purchase a copy on PS4/Xbox One can look forward to free next-gen upgrades when the time comes.

[Source: Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter]