The infamous scalpers at CrepChiefNotify have claimed that they’ve now snagged 1,000 Xbox Series X consoles. As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the group didn’t publicly reveal which retailer it targeted but a member who chose to remain anonymous told the website that the group picked up stock from online retailer Very.co.uk.

“We just notified our members of a Xbox Series X restock on a very well known online retailer,” CrepChiefNotify announced via its social media channels. “They have now managed to secure over 1000+ today and there’s still many hours left. You snooze you lose.”

Neither the console manufacturers nor retailers have taken any measures to prevent this nuisance, which has further emboldened the group. When the official PlayStation Twitter recently announced that it’ll release more PlayStation 5 stock before the end of the year, CrepChiefNotify was one of the first to tweet a reply suggesting that it’ll be targeting the fresh inventory as well.

Great news:) — CrepChiefNotify (@CrepChiefNotify) November 25, 2020

This fiasco is certainly frustrating to watch, especially if you’re one of those who haven’t been able to purchase a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S yet. While Sony has remained mum about this, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer has somewhat acknowledged that the preorder situation and subsequent shortages were a hot mess. The executive went as far as disclosing that Microsoft is reconsidering its approach for the future, and may consider directly selling consoles to customers, leaving retailers to fulfill the orders.

CrepChiefNotify has defended its actions, stating that a lot of its members have been able to put food on the table by reselling the consoles.

[Source: VGC]