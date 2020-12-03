Christofer Sundberg, founder and former CEO of Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios, has announced a new “super studio.”

Called Liquid Swords, the studio is focused on “open world action, explosions, shareable experiences, and memorable game moments” for the new generation of consoles, streaming platforms, and PC. In a statement on Facebook, Sundberg said that Liquid Sword’s games will be all about action and spectacles inspired by the Just Cause franchise.

Sundberg, who spearheaded Avalanche Studios for 17 years prior to his departure, wrote:

I am excited to come back and create spectacular experiences for players to explore, share and enjoy. We have no intention of reshaping the world of storytelling as we know it. Our road to leaving our mark and making a difference in the industry is built first and foremost on games that are immediately accessible and consistently rewarding. I have loved player freedom and creativity ever since I first started making games and with Liquid Swords, I am confident we’ll provide the go-to games for fun entertainment for decades to come. The ultimate goal of Liquid Swords is to bring back game development to where it should be: intensely creative and fun while at the same time bringing game development forward with a strong focus on building innovative action experiences rather than business plans and spreadsheets. That said, Liquid Swords is a business, not a playground for aimless ideas. Our swords are sharpened, our mission is set and we could not be more excited about what the future holds.

Liquid Swords is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.