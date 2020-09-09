Avalanche Studios Group’s New York branch, the developer behind 2015’s Just Cause 3, is hiring for its “largest and greatest AAA project” ever.

This information was revealed via job descriptions for a Gameplay Animation Programmer and System Programmer. While the former mentions that Avalanche is looking to push the envelope in terms of animation, the latter mentions that this is a next-gen project.

“Avalanche Studios Group and its creative division Avalanche Studios is looking for a Gameplay Animation Programmer to join the largest and greatest AAA project we’ve ever taken on,” reads the description. “On this project we want to push animation quality a lot further than we have done previously and this will require us to take our animation technology to the bleeding edge.”

“We have a solid reputation for producing fantastic looking open-world games and this is a great opportunity if you want to play an instrumental role on developing our next-generation game,” states the description for System Programmer.

Just Cause 3 received mixed reviews upon release. The game suffered from a significant number of technical issues at launch, leaving players frustrated. For its part, Avalanche penned a letter to players that acknowledged the issues and promised timely fixes. The game went on to receive a number of updates in the months following release.

Outside of Just Cause, Mad Max, theHunter, and Renegade Ops, the Avalanche Group is known for lending its talents to other studios. More recently, it worked on Bethesda’s RAGE 2.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Avalanche via MauroNL3]