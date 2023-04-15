Kingdom Come: Deliverance Dev Gives Fans Hope for a Sequel

Fans are hoping for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 following a tweet by developer Warhorse Studios. The company announced that it’s working on a new project, and is hiring for the role of a Cinematic Designer.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has been rumored for a while

Rumors that a sequel to the 2018 game is in development have been circulating for a while, but Warhorse has neither confirmed or denied its existence. A previous financial report by Embracer Group, which owns Warhorse as of 2019, references a promising sequel in development that fans think is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

“For our new project, we are hunting a talented Cinematic Designer with great film editing/directing skills,” Warhorse tweeted. “Together with our animators, designers, vfx artists and sound designers we are creating AAA quality cutscenes full of humour, action, thrill and generaly unique moments that can’t be seen in other game studios,” reads the aforementioned job description.

Despite a lukewarm critic reception and controversy surrounding its historical accuracy (or lack thereof), Kingdom Come: Deliverance went on to sell over five million copies as of June 2022.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is currently part of PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogs, scheduled to leave the service in May.