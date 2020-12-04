2015’sBatman: Arkham Knight hadn’t had an update for well over three years, but that changed when Rocksteady surprisingly released two more Batman costumes this week. Update 1.15 adds the Zur En Arrh and Anime Batman skins for everyone to access.

You asked, and we couldn’t help but answer with a little gift just in time for the holiday season. From today, all Batman: Arkham Knight players can access the Zur En Arrh and Anime Batman skins via a free update. pic.twitter.com/6zdKt2ouWC — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) December 3, 2020

The Robin-esque Zur En Arrh Batman Skin is based on the alien Tlano from the planet Zur-En-Arrh. Whereas Earth’s Batman tries to blend into the night, Tlano relies on his costume to attract enemies to him. The Anime Batman Skin, from the animated film Batman: Gothic Knight, is more like Batman’s traditional outfit.

The skins aren’t actually new. Previously players needed a WBID account to access them. If players logged into the game with their WBID account, they would get access to the Anime Batman Skin. The Zur En Arrh skin was unlocked when players linked their WBID account with the official Arkham Knight forum.

When that forum was closed down at the start of 2019, it made the skin unobtainable. Many players contacted Warner Bros. to request they reinstate access to the skins. Those pleas seemed to be falling on deaf ears, but then the publisher released the surprise update with no prior warning. Now all players can get access to them by simply downloading the latest update and starting the game.

While there hadn’t been any updates for three years, there had been new content since that time. When Batman: Arkham Collection was released in 2019, it came with a PlayStation 4 exclusive Earth-2 Dark Knight skin for Arkham Knight. That skin was later released onto the PlayStation Store worldwide for players to download without needing to buy the collection.

Arkham Knight was the last game in the Batman: Arkham trilogy, following on from Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City. However, Rocksteady will be returning to the same world in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. We’re not sure when that will be, though, as the game doesn’t yet have a release window.

