Suicide Squad Servers Back Online After Game Completion Bug Fix

The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League servers are back online following a fix for a game-breaking bug discovered during the early access period. Several players were logging into the game to find they had full story completion before they’d even set foot in Metropolis, and the servers were taken down until a fix was found.

The Suicide Squad game completion bug affected player profiles

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League entered early access yesterday, January 29, but several players were hit with a bug where they had full story completion when logging into the game for the first time.

Developer Rocksteady Studios took down the game’s servers as they searched for a cause for the bug before deciding it was caused by an issue with player profiles. A fix was deployed and the game’s servers were after downtime of approximately six hours.

Since then, the game has been taken offline again today for scheduled maintenance. Now that the maintenance has been completed, the game is back online once again although some problems still persist. Several players are missing preorder and Deluxe edition skins. Still, at least PS5 players can make use of the early access period; those who purchased the game on PC are unable to play until February 2 despite Deluxe Edition owners initially being promised the same 72-hour early access period.

The game’s issues have only fueled players’ concerns about the game’s always-online requirements. Rocksteady has said it is working on an offline mode that will allow players to experience Suicide Squad’s main campaign without needing an internet connection, but it seems like the game’s “huge” endgame modes won’t be available offline. This update won’t be arriving until after launch and is currently scheduled to arrive at some point this year. More details are promised “when available.”