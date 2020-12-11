Bruce Campbell Comes Get Some More in Evil Dead: The Game

Co-op and PvP shooters seem to be to games of the moment right now. Hot on the heels of the announcement of Back 4 Blood at The Game Awards, Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games revealed they’re bringing back Bruce Campbell as Ashley J. Williams in Evil Dead: The Game.

At a remote cabin in the woods, an archaeologist’s failed experiments with the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis have unleashed zombie-like Deadites. Ash Williams’ girlfriend became their victim. Now Williams and three other survivors have teamed up to seek revenge and repair the damage. Together they must explore the area, loot supplies, craft equipment, and find the artifacts that will reseal the door between the two worlds.

The cabin in the woods is, of course, taken from the Evil Dead franchise. There will be other locations that players will recognise from The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II: Dead by Dawn, Army of Darkness, and the Ash vs Evil Dead tv series. There will also be familiar characters created by Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert. Meanwhile, Bruce Campbell will provide brand new dialogue for his character. Campbell said:

I’m excited to be strapping on the chainsaw one more time. Boss Team and Saber Interactive are planning a huge immersive dealio, and I knew I had to come back. You’ll be able to step into my shoes and kick some Deadite ass!

There are over 25 weapons to find, including Ash’s Gauntlet, Boomstick, and chainsaw. Not all runs will be successful. The good news is players will level up across several skill trees so that they’re stronger and better prepared for the next attempt. The PvP element will pit the Kandarian Demon against the four survivors. As the demon, players can possess the Deadites and the four survivors, as well as manipulate the environment.

Saber Interactive has already ventured into this type of game with World War Z, and they had previously hinted they were thinking about creating a sequel. This will certainly do instead. Evil Dead: The Game will arrive on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2021.