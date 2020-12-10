Turtle Rock Studios revealed two trailers for Back 4 Blood, a spiritual follow-up building on the legacy of the co-op zombie shooter Left 4 Dead. One cinematic trailer sets the mood, hyping up the “bigger” aspect of the game with larger zombie hordes, more narrative, and even massive zombie enemies. The second trailer is a gameplay sequence, showing pre-alpha footage of what players can expect.

Check out both new trailers below:

Back 4 Blood Cinematic Trailer

Back 4 Blood Gameplay Trailer

The game is set to have a cooperative narrative experience with up to four players, competitive multiplayer that puts human players behind both the immune survivors and the worm-infested Ridden, with a unique experience no matter which side you end up on. It’s also touted as having “extreme replayability” with a roguelike card system that allows you to customize decks, roll different builds, and adjust to your actions in order to tailor a game experience specifically to you. And of course there are those 20-foot tall zombie boss fights to tangle with.

Back 4 Blood is coming June 22, 2021 to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The PC alpha starts next week, and you can register now to get in.

Back 4 Blood was fully revealed with the above trailers at The Game Awards 2020, though it was first unveiled back in March 2019. Developed by Turtle Rock Studios, it’s being published by Warner Bros. Interactive, which means PlayStation players can finally get a Left 4 Dead style experience after Valve confirmed that Left 4 Dead 3 was not in the works for any platforms, a series previously limited to Xbox and PC. A full gameplay reveal is set to take place on December 17th, next week, alongside the alpha opening up on PC to those who register.