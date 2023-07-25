Back 4 Blood, Evolve Studio Making Yet Another Live Service Game

Back 4 Blood, Evolve developer Turtle Rock Studios is making another live service game, if a job description is anything to go by. It was only back in February that Turtle Rock pulled the plug on Back 4 Blood’s post-launch support a year after it launched.

Is Turtle Rock making a Back 4 Blood sequel?

The job description for a Senior Combat Designer picked up by VeryAli Gaming (via Reddit) seeks a candidate for Turtle Rock’s next AAA game who has experience in “combat/weapons, class design, skills, and boss encounters.” One of the requirements of the role is having a penchant for first-person shooters, co-op, and multiplayer games.

Some folks believe Turtle Rock may be working on a Back 4 Blood sequel based on the similarities between the game and job description. If true, it’ll be an odd one from Turtle Rock whose past two live service games ended up being abandoned following a lackluster response. Sequel or not, Turtle Rock’s third attempt at live service is certainly a little puzzling.

“Design and develop combat gameplay, including player movement, controls, and camera,” reads the job description. “Work with the maps team to ensure mission layouts and gameplay synergizes with the player combat loop.”

Third time’s a charm, eh?