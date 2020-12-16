PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

New Demon’s Souls Update Fixes Activity Cards, Golden Coin Glitch, and More

Bluepoint Games released a comprehensive patch (v1.004.000) for Demon’s Souls remake a day ago, which didn’t come with any official patch notes. However, players have compiled an unofficial changelog based on their observations.

The patch fixes a number of things like Activity Cards for warping to Archstones, Golden Coin glitch, network settings, and more. Here’s the list so far, courtesy of Reddit user LeeShawBrown:

  • Activity Cards for warping to Archstones now function correctly.

  • Message appraisals now display correctly, the text and numbers no longer overlap.

  • Network setting “Invasion Limit” has been removed.

  • Network setting “Server Selection” now displays the correct latency(ms). The closest server should now show the lowest ping.

  • With “Show Helmet” off in the options, a new crossed out eye icon will show on the helmet in the UI.

  • Golden Coin glitch has been fixed.

  • Ring of Magical Nature would give a free spell slot by attuning a spell with it equipped, attuning a spell and then removing it. This has been fixed.

  • Ring of Longevity would allow rapid health regeneration when quickly equipping and removing it. This has been fixed.

  • Damage numbers now seem to be capped to the enemy’s total health.

  • Some new DualSense sound effects added for item uses such as consuming warrior/hero souls.

  • Players are no longer able to break the standard progression route.

    • As an example; this bug made it possible to load 4-4, then warp to say 5-1 and close the game as soon as 5-1 stops loading. Then, upon opening the game again and killing one’s self, it’d warp to 5-4.

  • As originally intended, you can now obtain the Large Sword of Searching from any curved sword, not just from a scimitar.

  • When you reload your current area at an archstone, the menu selection will no longer change to the farthest archstone of that world.

    • for example, reloading 5-2 at the 5-2 archstone will no longer set the selection over 5-3 if you’ve progressed that far. It will instead auto select 5-2 to reload your current area quicker.

  • In the Old Monk PVP encounter, you no longer have to watch the cutscene every time as an invader.

  • It’s no longer possible to use any gender’s armor type by switching body type at the statue.

  • Soul signs now show the player’s PSN name instead of their character name.

  • The host no longer receives Souls from defeated invading phantoms.

  • De-leveling during PvP no longer exists under any circumstances.

  • The Black Eye Stone cannot bypass level range restrictions with the use of a password.

  • Previously, when wearing the Ring of Regeneration with the HUD set to dynamic, the status bars wouldn’t disappear even when health was fully restored, now it correctly disappears at max health.

  • As an Invader, the character’s health bar will now correctly match the Old Monk’s health bar.

  • After cooperation, players now get extra time before going back to their own world – enough for a gesture or two of celebration, rather than instantly freezing and disappearing.

  • Trying to retrieve something from storage will now tell the player they can’t when it exceeds their item burden. Before, it just wouldn’t give any indication.

  • In world 3-1, the Former Noble’s Wife’s singing will not abruptly cut off when traveling through the area anymore. Players will now hear her singing throughout the level.

  • The White Eye Stone no longer works when you kill a boss. This means that Blue Phantoms will now always be returned to their world in body form.

We’ll update our readers when official patch notes are released.

[Source: Reddit]