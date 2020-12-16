Publisher Reef Entertainment has revealed Terminator: Resistance – Enhanced will be coming to PlayStation 5 early next year. The game will be brought in line with the PC version and include all of the updates released there.

As well as all of the gameplay improvements and balances included in the PC patches, the enhanced version of the game will also come with extra content, like Infiltrator Mode. Players step into a T-800 series Infiltrator unit as they take on the Resistance forces on a new map. Gathering intel from defeated Resistance patrols and caches dotted around will reveal the location of enemy outposts. The aim is to destroy their strongholds and take down the Tech-Com Field Commander, but failure means starting all over again.

There will also be the expected improved graphics, including 4K resolution and a 60fps framerate. Load times will be quicker, and there will be unspecified new features that make use of the DualSense controller’s capabilities. PlayStation 4 players won’t miss out entirely, though. They’ll be getting an upgrade patch for with the gameplay balances and tweaked difficulty in Q1 2021.

Originally released at the end of 2019, the first person shooter is set 30 years after Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Private Jacob Rivers is a soldier in the Resistance Pacific Division. Already marked for termination by SKYNET, he is sent to Los Angeles to take down their Defence Grid. Depending on players’ actions throughout the game, there are multiple endings and timelines to discover.

The PS5 game will come in a standard edition and a Collector’s Edition. The latter will include a SteelBook, four character art cards, collectors box, and a hardback version of the two Dark Horse Zero Day comics that were included digitally in the PS4 version of the game.

Terminator: Resistance – Enhanced will be released on PS5 on March 26, 2021. Those who have already purchased the PS4 version of the game will get a free upgrade to the PS5 version. Later on in the summer, Reef has promised there will also be a premium DLC expansion with “new narrative content” for the PS5 game, although we have no details on this right now.

[Source: Reef Entertainment on Twitter]