We’re getting a new Terminator game, and it will be out very soon. Terminator Resistance will be a single-player first-person shooter developed by Teyon. It will feature multiple endings, side quests, a leveling system, and crafting. The best part is that you won’t have to wait long to play. European PS4 players can get their hands on it on November 15, 2019, while those in North America will have to wait until December 3rd.

Terminator Resistance is set 30 years after the events of Judgement Day in a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles. You’ll play as Private Jacob Rivers, whose goal is to take down Skynet and the machines with plasma guns and other weapons. Or, if you don’t care for an all-out brawl, you can approach things more stealthily. Either way, you’ll need to complete the story’s missions and save mankind.

Here’s the game’s first trailer:

Terminator Resistance will pit you against iconic enemies from the films, like the the T-800, and new foes. In addition, you’ll be able to search the environments for scraps to trade and craft items, much like many survival post-apocalyptic games, and level up yourself and your skills. Seeing as how it’s a series about time travel, there will be multiple endings and timelines, as well.

This November will also see the release of Terminator: Dark Fate, the next film in the series, but Terminator Resistance does not appear to be a movie-tie in. This will also mark the first time we’ve seen the series on PlayStation since 2009’s Terminator Salvation. Let’s hope Resistance is better than Salvation was.

If you need some Terminator goodness to hold you over till the game’s release, be sure to check out the Terminator DLC in Mortal Kombat 11 this October.

So what do you think of Terminator Resistance? Does it look compelling? Let us know!

