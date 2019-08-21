Earlier this month, NetherRealm Studios announced plans to officially unveil the remainder of its Kombat Pack offerings on August 21st. Well, today’s the day, but the cat is already out of the bag. Interestingly, this time it wasn’t eager fans and dataminers that let the secret slip. According to Eurogamer, a countdown video on YouTube accidentally showcased a thumbnail featuring Kombat Pack details front and center. Now, everything has been officially unveiled.

Here is the official reveal.

The other two guest characters entering the arena include Terminator T-800 and the Joker. Both have been rumored to some degree and can now officially be added to the roster of incoming fighters. This update included launch dates for the rest of the Kombat Pack’s characters. Terminator T-800 is next in line to launch, with a release date of October 8th attached. Sindel will follow not too long thereafter on November 26th. Meanwhile, the two comic book characters won’t arrive in MK11 until early 2020. The Joker is set to become available on January 28th. Spawn will launch several weeks later on March 17th.

Check out the thumbnail in the image below, which features all six of the Kombat Pack characters in their MK11 designs:

Both Terminator and the Joker appeared in datamine leaks earlier this year, along with Ash from the Evil Dead, Fujin, and Sheeva. Clearly, the latter three fighters don’t appear on the current roster. Perhaps they will instead launch in a subsequent Kombat Pack, though. At present, no one can be too sure either way.

Official details on the current Kombat Pack will go live later in the day, likely during a Kombat Kast live stream from NetherRealm Studios. Mortal Kombat 11 is out now on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Eurogamer]