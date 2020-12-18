Despite the controversy surrounding Cyberpunk 2077‘s last-gen versions, Sony’s announcement last night that it has temporarily delisted the game from the PlayStation Store took many by surprise. After all, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of 2020’s biggest (and probably buggiest) releases and was one of the most anticipated titles for the longest time.

In a note to investors, CD Projekt RED has said that it was Sony who made the decision to pull Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store following a discussion between both parties regarding full refunds. The studio, which is legally required to disclose this development, didn’t make any mention of Xbox One refunds.

The full note reads:

Subject: Temporary suspension of the availability of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store Legal basis: Art. 17 section 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation – inside information The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as “the Company”) hereby publicly discloses the decision of Sony Interactive Entertainment (hereinafter referred to as “SIE”) to remove Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. The decision was undertaken following our discussion with SIE regarding a full refund for all gamers who had purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund at this time. All copies of the game previously purchased digitally on PlayStation Store remain available for use by their respective buyers. Gamers can still buy physical versions of the game in retail and mail order stores. All copies, whether digital or physical, will continue to receive support and updates from the Company. The Management Board of the Company has decided to publicly disclose this information in the form of a current report due to its potential influence on investment-related decisions.

Neither Sony nor CDPR have revealed how long Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to remain suspended.