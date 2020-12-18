Kojima Productions recently announced a collaboration between Death Stranding and Cyberpunk 2077, which PlayStation fans were disappointed to find out was exclusive to PC for the time being. However, given the hoopla surrounding the CD Projekt RED title, it’s probably for the best.

“Currently, the collaboration is exclusive to the PC version only,” Kojima Productions’ official Twitter said in response to a PS4 player. “We’ll have more announcements coming in the near future, stay tuned!”

But what’s the collaboration all about? The free update added six new missions to Death Stranding, featuring characters from Cyberpunk 2077. It also includes exclusive items and an all-new Hacking function.

Cyberpunk 2077 themed Reverse Trike vehicle with improved jumping power

“Silver Hand” modelled after Johnny Silverhand’s robotic arm that can be equipped and used in game

New holograms including a SAMURAI symbol signboard and a Atlas Trauma Team vehicle hologram for certain constructions

Several fashion items including Johnny Silverhand’s sunglasses

The Hacking function is something Sam Bridges can utilize in combat against enemy machines. According to Kojima Productions, “Porters will have the ability to stop Mule sensor poles from activating for a limited time, stun enemy Odradeks and hack Mule trucks to stop them in their tracks.”

Although we’re told that there are announcements coming in the near future for PlayStation, there’s no word on whether this specific update will ever make its way to Sony’s platforms. As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information so stay tuned.