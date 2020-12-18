PSLS  •  News  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

The Last of Us Part II Takes Home Seven PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards, Including Best PS4 Game

PlayStation Blog The Last of Us II Takes Home Seven PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards

Just over a week ago, the voting began for the official PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards. After a record 2.5 million votes cast despite a shorter voting period, the winners have been announced. The Last of Us Part II is the most successful of them all, taking home seven of the 17 awards on offer.

You can see the full list of all of the winners and runners up below:

PlayStation 4 Game of the Year

PlayStation 5 Game of the Year

Best Narrative

  • Winner – The Last of Us Part II
  • Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Use of DualSense

Best Accessibility Features

  • Winner – The Last of Us Part II
  • Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Best Graphical Showcase

  • Winner – The Last of Us Part II
  • Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls

Best Art Direction

  • Winner – Ghost of Tsushima
  • Runners Up – The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Soundtrack

  • Winner – The Last of Us Part II
  • Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Sound Design

  • Winner – The Last of Us Part II
  • Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Demon’s Souls

Best Multiplayer

Best Sports Game

Best New Character

  • Winner – Miles Morales as Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales)
  • Runners Up – Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima), Abby (The Last of Us Part II), Eivor (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla)

Best Independent Game

Gaming Moment of the Year

  • Winner – The Last of Us Part II: Final Showdown
  • Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima: Horseback title sequence, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales: The bridge sequence, Astro’s Playroom: Experiencing haptics and adaptive triggers for the first time

Best PSVR Experience

Studio of the Year

  • Winner – Naughty Dog
  • Runners Up – Insomniac Games, Sucker Punch, Square Enix

Most Anticipated Game

Do you agree with the winners? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

 