Just over a week ago, the voting began for the official PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards. After a record 2.5 million votes cast despite a shorter voting period, the winners have been announced. The Last of Us Part II is the most successful of them all, taking home seven of the 17 awards on offer.
You can see the full list of all of the winners and runners up below:
PlayStation 4 Game of the Year
- Winner – The Last of Us Part II
- Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales
PlayStation 5 Game of the Year
- Winner – Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales
- Runners Up – Demon’s Souls, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Astro’s Playroom
Best Narrative
- Winner – The Last of Us Part II
- Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Final Fantasy VII Remake
Best Use of DualSense
- Winner – Astro’s Playroom
- Runners Up – Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Demon’s Souls
Best Accessibility Features
- Winner – The Last of Us Part II
- Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Best Graphical Showcase
- Winner – The Last of Us Part II
- Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls
Best Art Direction
- Winner – Ghost of Tsushima
- Runners Up – The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Final Fantasy VII Remake
Best Soundtrack
- Winner – The Last of Us Part II
- Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Final Fantasy VII Remake
Best Sound Design
- Winner – The Last of Us Part II
- Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Demon’s Souls
Best Multiplayer
- Winner – Call of Duty: Warzone
- Runners Up – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Ghost of Tsushima Legends
Best Sports Game
- Winner – Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 1 & 2
- Runners Up – FIFA 21, NBA 2K21, DiRT 5
Best New Character
- Winner – Miles Morales as Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales)
- Runners Up – Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima), Abby (The Last of Us Part II), Eivor (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla)
Best Independent Game
- Winner – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Runners Up – Bugsnax, Worms Rumble, Skater XL
Gaming Moment of the Year
- Winner – The Last of Us Part II: Final Showdown
- Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima: Horseback title sequence, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales: The bridge sequence, Astro’s Playroom: Experiencing haptics and adaptive triggers for the first time
Best PSVR Experience
- Winner – Star Wars Squadrons
- Runners Up – Marvel’s Iron Man VR, Dreams, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Studio of the Year
- Winner – Naughty Dog
- Runners Up – Insomniac Games, Sucker Punch, Square Enix
Most Anticipated Game
- Winner – New God of War title
- Runners Up – Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil Village, Final Fantasy XVI
[Source: PlayStation Blog]