Just over a week ago, the voting began for the official PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards. After a record 2.5 million votes cast despite a shorter voting period, the winners have been announced. The Last of Us Part II is the most successful of them all, taking home seven of the 17 awards on offer.

You can see the full list of all of the winners and runners up below:

PlayStation 4 Game of the Year

PlayStation 5 Game of the Year

Best Narrative



Winner – The Last of Us Part II

Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Use of DualSense



Winner – Astro’s Playroom

Runners Up – Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Demon’s Souls



Best Accessibility Features



Winner – The Last of Us Part II

Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla



Best Graphical Showcase



Winner – The Last of Us Part II

Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls



Best Art Direction



Winner – Ghost of Tsushima

Runners Up – The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Soundtrack



Winner – The Last of Us Part II

Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Sound Design



Winner – The Last of Us Part II

Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Demon’s Souls



Best Multiplayer



Winner – Call of Duty: Warzone

Runners Up – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Ghost of Tsushima Legends



Best Sports Game



Best New Character



Winner – Miles Morales as Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales)

Runners Up – Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima), Abby (The Last of Us Part II), Eivor (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla)

Best Independent Game



Winner – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Runners Up – Bugsnax, Worms Rumble, Skater XL



Gaming Moment of the Year



Winner – The Last of Us Part II: Final Showdown

Runners Up – Ghost of Tsushima: Horseback title sequence, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales: The bridge sequence, Astro’s Playroom: Experiencing haptics and adaptive triggers for the first time

Best PSVR Experience



Studio of the Year



Winner – Naughty Dog

Runners Up – Insomniac Games, Sucker Punch, Square Enix

Most Anticipated Game



