The official PlayStation Blog has opened up the polls for players to vote in their Game of the Year Awards for 2020. There are 17 categories to vote in this year, including new ones that apply to Sony’s brand new PlayStation 5 console.

There are Game of the Year categories for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PSVR, as well as some more unusual categories. Players can vote on subjects as diverse as art direction, accessibility features, narrative, sound design, characters, and a new category for the best use of DualSense Wireless Controller features. There’ll be a nod for players’ favorite studio of the year. There’s also the option to tell them which game you’re anticipating the most in 2021.

Having just won the Players’ Voice Award at The Game Awards, it should come as no surprise to find Ghost of Tsushima as one of two games leading the way with nominations in ten categories; it’s joined by Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The Last of Us Part II isn’t far behind with nine nominations, while Demon’s Souls clocks up nominations in eight categories. Three games appear in seven categories — Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Final Fantasy VII Remake. In total there are nearly 70 released games in the running for an award, as well as 15 unreleased games.

Players can write in their own choices for each of the categories if none of those titles float their boat. One of the glaring omissions from this year’s awards is Cyberpunk 2077, which will be released tomorrow. Because its release is so late into the year, the game will instead be eligible for next year’s Game of the Year awards.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, December 13 at 11:59pm Pacific. Once voting closes, Sony will tally up the votes and will reveal the results towards the end of the month.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]