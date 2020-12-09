Sucker Punch Production’s Ghost of Tsushima emerged victorious in the Player’s Voice category at this year’s The Game Awards. The title was closely contested by Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II, but edged past it to claim the award.

At one point during the voting cycle, The Last of Us II was in the lead. Shortly afterwards, TGA’s official website suffered an outage, leading many to believe that those unhappy with The Last of Us II‘s lead hacked the website to manipulate the vote percentages and put Ghost of Tsushima ahead of the controversial title. However, producer Geoff Keighley quashed those theories and said that the website was temporarily down due to a technical issue.

Here’s a list of titles that players had the option to vote for:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Apex Legends

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Bugsnax

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Demon’s Souls

Destiny 2

DOOM Eternal

Fall Guys

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Fortnite

Free Fire

Genshin Impact

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life Alyx

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

League of Legends

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Minecraft Dungeons

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Persona 5 Royal

Phasmophobia

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Last of Us Part II

Valorant

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Keighley recently revealed in a Reddit AMA that the Player’s Voice category is an “experiment.”

“It’s an experiment, a different approach with a bracket system and showing voting,” he wrote. “Social engineering, etc is something we are mindful of and part of the reason the main show categories only have 10% fan voting.”

TGA 2020 will be held tomorrow, December 10th.