With 2020 nearing its much-awaited end, Metacritic has released its list of ten worst reviewed video games of the year. If you’re here to see where Cyberpunk 2077 stands in this list, you may X out now. While the game is getting panned on consoles, it didn’t drop as low as some of the gems that we’re about to share.

So without further ado, here are the ten lowest-scoring video games of 2020:

Tiny Racer (Nintendo Switch) – 29 XIII Remake (Xbox One) – 32 Dawn of Fear (PlayStation 4) – 33 Fast & Furious Crossroads (PC) – 34 Arc of Alchemist (Nintendo Switch) – 36 Remothered: Broken Porcelain (PC) – 39 Tamarin (PlayStation 4) – 40 Street Power Soccer (PlayStation 4) – 41 Gleamlight (Nintendo Switch) – 42 The Elder Scrolls: Blades (Nintendo Switch) – 42

One of the most noteworthy disasters from the aforementioned list is the remake of 2003’s XIII. Developer PlayMagic and publisher Microids had to issue an apology for their botched attempt at remaking the cel-shaded PlayStation 2 era shooter.

“The pandemic has impacted the game’s production on many levels,” the companies explained in a joint statement. “Pivoting to home working for the teams has added unexpected delays in the development schedule and the QA process. We hoped we would be able to provide a Day One patch fixing all the issues but the development of this update is taking more time than expected.”

Looks like a lot of developers will be scrubbing these titles from their résumés.

[Source: Metacritic]