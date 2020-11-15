Developer PlayMagic and publisher Microids have apologized for their botched attempt at remaking the cel-shaded PlayStation 2 era shooter, XIII.

The remake was panned for its poor quality and both PlayMagic and Microids have acknowledged that it didn’t live up to expectations. The companies said in a joint statement that they understand players’ frustrations and partially blamed Covid-19 for the lackluster launch.

The statement reads:

First and foremost, we would like to offer our most sincere apologies for the game’s technical issues. In its present state, XIII does not meet our quality standards and we fully understand players’ frustrations. The pandemic has impacted the game’s production on many levels. Pivoting to home working for the teams has added unexpected delays in the development schedule and the QA process. We hoped we would be able to provide a Day One patch fixing all the issues but the development of this update is taking more time than expected. We want to assure you that PlayMagic is working hard to solve all the game’s issues. With live monitoring and multiple patches in the upcoming days and weeks, we hope to reach the quality level we all expect for the optimum gaming experience. The first update will be pushed shortly to fix the most urgent issues regarding the controls, frame rate, collisions, rendering and sound.

The companies have said that they are reviewing “every single comment carefully” and taking all feedback on board. They also pledged to release a detailed roadmap in the near future.

[Source: Microids]