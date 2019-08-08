Publisher Microids has announced that the remake of the PS2-era first person shooter XIII has been delayed. It was originally supposed to come to the PS4 and other platforms on November 13, 2019, but will now come out some time in 2020. As is common, this delay is to allow the development team more time to ensure the product is up to a high standard.

François Coulon, Head of Production at Microids, noted as much in the press release. He said the goal was “to reach the level of polish we’re aiming for.”

The XIII remake is based on the 2003 game. You’re Jason Fly, AKA Thirteen, a man accused of assassinating the president of the United States. After losing his memory and awakening on a beach with a tattoo of the Roman numerals “XIII” on his shoulder, the man must track down the real killer and uncover his mysterious past. It was developed by Ubisoft Paris, most recently known for its work on Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

Notably, XIII has a memorable cel shaded art style that resembles comic book aesthetics. In fact, the game is based on the Belgian graphic novel series known as XIII, created by writer Jean Van Hamme.

The remake is expected to improve the game’s visuals, controls, and other mechanics to make it feel more modern, while remaining faithful to the original. However, the marketing leading up to the XIII remake has been sparse, as we’ve only seen a handful of screenshots and trailers promoting its release.

You can check out the North American teaser trailer below:

It’s unclear if the remake will include the original game’s 16-player multiplayer mode that featured various game modes like Deathmatch and Capture the Flag. Hopefully, we’ll find out more about the contents of the updated version of XIII soon.

Are you excited for the XIII remake? Let us know your thoughts!

[Source: Gematsu]