In hindsight, 2019 was a confusing year for games. To some, there were no big AAA standouts, especially when compared to 2018, which featured the likes of God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2. Last year did include a slew of smaller titles that won the day, however, such as A Plague Tale: Innocence and Disco Elysium. And there were quite a few duds, too, titles that launched but didn’t quite stick the landing. The review aggregate site Metacritic has compiled a list of last year’s 10 lowest-scoring titles. It’s an interesting look at some of the year’s less favorably received ventures.

Metacritic’s list takes all platforms into account, counting games that launched between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. If a game received fewer than seven reviews from “professional critics,” it didn’t make the list. In addition, no title is mentioned more than once, even if it received low scores on multiple platforms. As such, Metacritic only used a game’s lowest-scoring platform as a reference.

See 2019’s top 10 lowest-scoring games on Metacritic in the list below:

Interestingly, PS4 and Nintendo Switch titles dominate the list. PC is the only other platform that has a title appear in the top 10, courtesy of Narcos: Rise of the Cartels. Will 2020’s list of lowest-scoring titles look similar in this regard? It’ll be interesting to see, especially with the new consoles set to launch later in the year.

[Source: Video Game Chronicle via Metacritic]