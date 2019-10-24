If you’re a fan of Netflix’s Narcos, then it’s almost time to get a chance to play out your favorite moments from the show. Narcos: Rise of the Cartels makes its way to the PlayStation 4 on November 19th, 2019. Looking not so different from hit turn-based tactical game XCOM, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels was originally announced last year. The game takes place in the 1980s and will allow you to choose between helping the DEA bring down the Colombian drug cartel, or helping the cartel take control of Colombia. No matter your choice, you’ll be teaming up with characters from the show and executing operations using turn-based tactics. There’s no word on whether or not the actors from the show will be reprising their role, but fans will probably at least enjoy seeing digital representations of Steve Murphy, El Mexicano, Primo, and more show up in the game.

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels is attempting to stand out from the crowd with a few unique mechanics. Sometimes you’ll switch to third-person shooting segments in an attempt to deal extra damage against your opponents. This way, you don’t always have to rely on a dice roll or percentage chance to determine if you actually hit your opponent or not. Each of the game’s characters will have their own unique skills, giving you a reason to try out different combinations. The combat also promises to be fast-paced by giving characters the ability to move multiple times per turn or stay in organized groups.

The game is being developed by Kuju, who has assisted with the development of many games, such as Guitar Hero Live and Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2. They were also the developers behind The Chainsmokers Paris VR, letting PlayStation VR owners experience the band’s music in a unique way.