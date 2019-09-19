After being announced well over a year ago, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels finally has a release window. The turn-based strategy experience based on the Netflix series will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on an unspecified date in fall 2019. A physical release of the game is also scheduled to release during Q4 2019. Publisher Curve Digital and developer Kuju Entertainment announced the news, alongside two separate announcement trailers.

One trailer teases the Cartel’s side of the conflict, which can be seen on display in the video linked below:

The DEA’s side also receives its time in the spotlight, courtesy of the following trailer:

Players will get to retrace the events of Narcos‘ pilot season in Narcos: Rise of the Cartels. With two disparate campaigns to choose from, players can either take the side of the DEA or align themselves with the Medellin Cartel. The game’s distinct 1980s setting sees El Patrón’s influence in Colombia on a remarkable uptick. Drugs, corruption of all kinds, and criminality is at an all-time high. It doesn’t take long for the depravity wreaking havoc across Medellin, Colombia to attract the attention of the United States government. This is where the DEA comes into play, as well as player-choice in Rise of the Cartels.

In the game, players must choose from two different sides of the aisle. On one hand, furthering El Patrón’s success in the Colombian drug trade represents an option. Obviously, standing on the side of the law, aiding Steve Murphy and the DEA in bringing down the burgeoning criminal empire serves as another.

Each side, the Cartel and the DEA, have their own unique gameplay perks and abilities. This isn’t your typical turn-based strategy experience, though. Kuju Entertainment mixed things up a bit, most notably allowing players to command units from a third-person perspective in “critical moments.”

[Source: Curve Digital]