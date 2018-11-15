Get a Better Idea of What the Game Inspired by Netflix’s Narcos Looks Like

Back in March 2018, we first heard of plans for a video game based on the Netflix series Narcos. Now, Curve Digital has revealed more details on the project, entitled Narcos: Rise of the Cartels. It is a “brutal, turn-based action strategy game” that will be released in Q3 2019.

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels covers the events of the first season of Narcos, which tells the real-life story of drug lord Pablo Escobar’s rise to power. A new trailer was just released, which you can check out here:

In Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, you play side with either Medellin Cartel or the DEA, two groups on opposite sides of the drug war. Not much else has been revealed, although Kuju, the game’s developer, hopes to stay true to the gritty, action-packed nature of the series. No word on if any cast members will be reprising their roles, although the story is narrated by “El Patron himself.”

Narcos isn’t the only Netflix series with its sights on video games. A Stranger Things game is planned, although it is in limbo after Telltale’s closing. Narcos: Rise of the Cartels will be released in Q3 2019 for consoles and PCs.

Is Narcos: Rise of the Cartels on your radar now? Let us know!