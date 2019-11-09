WWE 2K20, the first game in the WWE 2K series developed entirely by Visual Concepts, launched to poor user and critic reviews. Such was its reception that Take-Two Interactive admitted to investors in its Q2 2020 earnings call that it was “disappointed” by the feedback but added that it remained optimistic about the future.

“While we are disappointed with the reviews and consumer feedback for WWE 2K20, last week Visual Concepts released a patch that should address many of the concerns and they will continue to make further enhancements to the gameplay experience,” said President Karl Slatoff. “The WWE brand continues to expand worldwide and we believe there remains a substantial long-term opportunity to grow our WWE 2K series by improving the quality of the game.”

WWE 2K was previously developed by Japanese studio Yuke’s, which announced back in August that it had parted ways with Take-Two. In an interview with Video Games Chronicle, who first broke the news, senior vice president Hiromi Furuta revealed that the team became frustrated with WWE 2K, and its relationship with 2K Sports was partly to blame. Yuke’s is now developing a rival wrestling IP.

“Looking at the market demands, players are expecting something new every time we release a game and we feel like we haven’t achieved what we’ve really wanted to do,” Furuta told VGC. “For example, in many cases we’re still using old assets and we’re not able to do some things in the way that we want to.”

Despite WWE 2K20‘s reception, Take-Two plans to release additional content for the title.

[Source: Seeking Alpha, VGC]