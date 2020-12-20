It’s no secret that Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V has reached unprecedented heights of success, thanks in part to the popularity of GTA Online. Since its initial release on last-gen consoles in 2013, the game has consistently appeared in the top ten in sales charts around the globe, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon with an enhanced version incoming. However, this has led many longtime fans of the series to wonder if Rockstar will explore making single-player GTA experiences again, and it doesn’t help that GTA V never received any single-player DLC despite popular demand.

The good news is that Rockstar will “absolutely” tell single-player GTA stories in the future. That’s according to director of design production Tarek Hamad, who spoke to GQ in a recent interview. In the same interview, design director Scott Butchard added that GTA Online‘s Cayo Perico Heist update, which also offers solo play, shows Rockstar’s willingness to make single-player experiences alongside multiplayer.

“I think you can see that with Online and I think going forward we’re going to inject more of that single-player element in there,” said Butchard. “We want to respect teams and players who want to play co-op. But at the same time still allow solo players to still get just as valid an experience out of it. There’s perks to both.”

It’s a no-brainer that Rockstar will continue GTA‘s hugely successful online element, but rest assured, single-player GTA isn’t going away entirely. The only question is when we’ll see the inevitable next entry.

[Source: GQ via ComicBook]