Disaster Report publisher Granzella has teased Disaster Report 5 in a blog post reflecting upon 2020. According to a translation provided by Gematsu, it looks like the title is already in development, albeit in the early stages.

The post reads:

Rumors of a ‘5’ There might be some of you saying, ‘All you have to say are advertisements?,’ so I will share a bit about our next title. According to information I acquired from sources I am unable to disclose, planning and partial prototyping for Disaster Report 5 seems to have already begun. As for whether or not ‘Stiver Island’ (Capital Island) is involved in the story this time… I’ll leave it at that for now as I’d rather not lose my job. Please look forward to more news in the future!

The previous entry, Disaster Report 4, released worldwide in April for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. In case you haven’t checked out the title yet, here’s an official overview:

When a massive earthquake strikes your city, you find yourself at the epicenter of a chaotic and catastrophic crisis. It is up to you rise above the calamity, collect your thoughts and your fellow survivors, and outlast the disaster. Aftershocks, fire, falling buildings and debris, and unstable ground are but a few of the threats you will face in these nightmarish circumstances. What will you do when every passing second and every snap decision could spell the difference between life and death?

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about Disaster Report 5.

Note: the header image is from Disaster Report 4.