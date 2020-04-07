Guys, read the room. The long-running action-adventure series that depicts people attempting to survive during a catastrophe released its fourth iteration in the series today and must have missed the memo about that other worldwide catastrophe going on at this very moment. Disaster Report 4 seeing release today, at a time when the real world feels as if it’s falling apart, is nothing new for the almost two-decade-old franchise.

A previously planned fourth iteration of the series attempted to release in 2011 before the Tohoku earthquake occurred and once again made it a bit awkward to release a piece of media very much about the thing that was happening all around. The game, known in Japan as Zettai Zetsumei Toshi 4: Summer Memories, never saw release and the series was dormant until original creator Kazuma Kujo bought the rights to the franchise back from his parent company.

Disaster Report, if nothing, is truthful in what it offers. The series is all about avoiding being smushed by buildings and debris while attempting to flee for your life. The official Disaster Report website says

Disaster Report is an action-adventure series that depicts a protagonist surviving a disaster they encounter in a modern city. The first title, Disaster Report, launched on PlayStation 2 in 2003, and featured multiple disasters occurring on an island. The second title, Raw Danger!, launched on PlayStation 2 in 2007, and featured a city flooded by torrential rain. The third title, Zettai Zetsumei Toshi 3: Kowareyuku Machi to Kanojo no Uta, launched on PlayStation Portable in 2009 in Japan only, and featured a city besieged by an earthquake. Now, the newest title, Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories, will launch on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on April 7, 2020.

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories is available now on PSN with a special launch edition available for purchase, just in case living in the real world doesn’t provide enough catastrophe for your own taste.

