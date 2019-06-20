NIS America has just announced plans to launch Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories in North America and Europe. The action-adventure title will come to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam) on a not yet specified date in early 2020. English subtitles will be added, while the Japanese audio will remain intact.

Players will have the option to pick up a limited edition copy of Disaster Report 4. This edition is set to include the game itself, a CD of the original soundtrack, an ID tag, a “First Aid” collector’s box, and a novelty “Emergency” backpack. Pricing details for both the standard and limited editions of the game have not yet been revealed by the publisher.

Of course, this reveal came with a new trailer for the title. See Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories in action below:

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories allows players to assume the role of someone who must survive a crisis situation. A regular summer day quickly descends into chaos when an earthquake hits. Buildings collapse, everything falls into disarray, and the only thing left to do is survive. However, player choice won’t only affect the protagonist’s chances of survival, as other citizens of the city will be impacted by these decisions as well.

The game’s many features paint quite the picture of calamity, too. While navigating through a Japanese-inspired city, players will come across crisis situations that require immediate attention. Evaluating the issue and making decisions based on what could be the best outcome will be essential to progressing through Disaster Report 4. Additionally, the title will have players engage in “realistic scenarios,” including those created in conjunction with Japan’s Kobe City Fire Bureau.

Disaster Report 4 Summer Memories Western Release Set for Early 2020 WATCH GALLERY

NIS America’s website has a preorder listing for the game. However, at the time of writing, the option to do so only results in an error message.

[Source: NIS America via Gematsu]